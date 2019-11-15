Gregory of Sinai: “participating in the truth”



“To try to discover the meaning of the commandments through study and reading without actually living in accordance with them is like mistaking the shadow of something for its reality. It is only by participating in the truth that you can share in the meaning of the truth. If you search for the meaning without participating in the truth and without being initiated into it, you will find only a besotted kind of wisdom (cf. I Cor. 1:20). You will be among those whom St. Jude categorized as worldly because they lack the Spirit (cf. Jd. vs. 19), boast as they may of their knowledge of the truth.”

St. Gregory of Sinai