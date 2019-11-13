Skip to content

Francis Parker Yockey: “The mission of this generation”

13 November 2019
tags: ,

Francis Parker Yockey.jpg

 

 

“The mission of this generation is the most difficult that has ever faced a Western generation. It must break the terror by which it is held in silence, it must look ahead, it must believe when there is apparently hope, it must obey even if it means death, it must fight to the end rather than submit. …The men of this generation must fight for the continued existence of the West.”

Francis Parker Yockey, Imperium, 1948

 

 

 

 

from → Politics/Current events
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: