Francis Parker Yockey: “The mission of this generation”

“The mission of this generation is the most difficult that has ever faced a Western generation. It must break the terror by which it is held in silence, it must look ahead, it must believe when there is apparently hope, it must obey even if it means death, it must fight to the end rather than submit. …The men of this generation must fight for the continued existence of the West.”

Francis Parker Yockey, Imperium, 1948