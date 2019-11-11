Skip to content

Pseudo-Dionysius: “The man in union with truth”

11 November 2019
“The man in union with truth knows clearly that all is well with him, even if everyone thinks that he has gone out of his mind. What they fail to see, naturally, is that he is gone out of the path of error and has in his real faith arrived at the truth. He knows that far from being mad, as they imagine him to be, he has been rescued from the instability and the constant changes which bore him along the variety of error and that he has been set free by simple and immutable stable truth. That is why the principle leaders of our divine wisdom die each day for the truth. They bear witness in every word and deed to the single knowledge of the truth possessed by Christians. They prove that truth to be more simple and more divine than every other. Or, rather, what they show is that here is the only true, single, and simple knowledge of God.”

Pseudo-Dionysius

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

