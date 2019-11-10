John Cassian: “the primary good”



“In looking after the Lord and His disciples Martha did a very holy service. Mary, however, was intent on the spiritual teaching of Jesus and she stayed by His feet… while Martha was working hard, responsibly and fully intent on her job… she demanded the help of her sister from the Lord. ‘Does it not bother You that my sister leaves me to do the work alone?’ she said. ‘Tell her to come and help me’ (Luke 10:40). Certainly she summons Mary to a task that is not inconsequential but is a praiseworthy service. Yet what does she hear from the Lord? ‘Martha, Martha, you are full of worry and are upset over many things where actually it should be over a few or even one thing. Mary has chosen the good part and it will not be taken away from her’ (Luke 10:41-42)… In saying this the Lord locates the primary good not in activity, however praiseworthy, however abundantly fruitful, but in truly simple… contemplation of Himself.”

St. John Cassian