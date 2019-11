Gregory Palamas: “The commemoration of Christ’s saving Passion”



“The commemoration of Christ’s saving Passion is at hand, and the new, great spiritual Passover, which is the reward for dispassion and the prelude of the world to come. Lazarus proclaims it in advance by coming back from the depths of Hades and rising from the dead on the fourth day just by voice and command of God, Who has power over life and death (cf. Jn. 11:1-45).”

St. Gregory Palamas