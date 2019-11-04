Skip to content

Dionysius the Areopagite: “the one sure foundation for those who believe”

4 November 2019
“God is praised as ‘Logos’ by the sacred scriptures… because… This Word is simple total truth. Divine faith revolves around it because it is pure and unwavering knowledge of all. It is the one sure foundation for those who believe, binding them to the truth, building the truth in them as something unshakably firm so that they have an uncomplicated knowledge of the truth of what they believe. If knowledge unites knower and known, while ignorance is always the cause of change and of the inconsistency of the ignorant, then, as scripture tells us (Rom. 8:39), nothing shall separate the one who believes in truth from the ground of true faith, and it is there that he will come into the possession of enduring, unchanging identity.”

St. Dionysius the Areopagite,  On The Divine Names

 

 

 

 

 

