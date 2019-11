G. K. Chesterton: “The great march of mental destruction will go on”

“The great march of mental destruction will go on. Everything will be denied. . . . Fires will be kindled to testify that two and two make four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in summer. . . . We shall fight for visible prodigies as if they were invisible. . . . We shall be of those who have seen and yet have believed”

G. K. Chesterton, 1905

