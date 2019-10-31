John of Kronstadt: “We must by every means humble our hearts”



“We must by every means humble our hearts and subdue our proud intellect, lest we should be like the contemporaries of the prophets, who looked on them only as sweet-voiced singers, and nothing more; they did not wish to fulfill their commands, they even despised, persecuted, beat and killed them; lest we should be like those, by whom ‘no prophet is accepted in his own country’ (Lk. 4:24).”

St. John of Kronstadt

