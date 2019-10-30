Oswald Mosley: “We have no real democracy at the present time”

“We have no real democracy at the present time, because again and again the people have voted for decisive action, yet again and again their will has been thwarted by obstruction in the talking shop at Westminster. Democracy only begins when the will of the people is carried out.”

Sir Oswald Mosley, 1931

Sir Mosley’s statement seems to be apropos to the current moment, when the clear will of the British people for Brexit has once again been put off. – Θεόφιλος

