Isaiah the Solitary: “Be attentive to your heart and watch your enemies”



“Be attentive to your heart and watch your enemies, for they are cunning in their malice. In your heart be persuaded of this: it is impossible for a man to achieve good through evil means. That is why our Savior told us to be watchful, saying: ‘Straight is the gate, and narrow is the way that leads to life, and few there are that find it’ (Mt. 7:14).”

St. Isaiah the Solitary

