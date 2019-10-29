Kierkegaard: “You certainly cannot sleep or dream yourself to the truth”



“Truth is not something you can appropriate easily and quickly. You certainly cannot sleep or dream yourself to the truth. No, you must be tried, do battle, and suffer if you are to acquire the truth for yourself. It is a sheer illusion to think that in relation to the truth there is an abridgement, a short cut that dispenses with the necessity for struggling for it.”

Soren Kierkegaard

