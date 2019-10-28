Cyril of Alexandria: “He also gives life by the touch of His holy flesh”



“… when He raises the dead the Saviour is seen to be operating not by word alone, nor by commands such as befit God, but He firmly insisted on using His holy flesh as a kind of co-worker, that He might show it to be capable of giving life and already made one with Him. For it really was His own body and not that of another. Thus when He raised the daughter of the ruler of the synagogue, saying, ‘Child, arise’ (Lk. 8:54), He took her by the hand, as Scripture records. While giving life as God by His all-powerful command, He also gives life by the touch of His holy flesh, demonstrating through both that the operation was a single and cognate one.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

