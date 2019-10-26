Schopenhauer: “the source of our metaphysical needs”

“Man is the only being who is astonished by his own existence; a brute animal lives in its tranquillity and is astonished by nothing … This astonishment, which occurs especially in the face of death and in view of the destruction and disappearance of all other beings, is the source of our metaphysical needs; it is because of this that man is a metaphysical animal.”

Arthur Schopenhauer

