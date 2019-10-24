Athanasius: “ a longing after this food”



“… the righteous alone, being prepared, shall be satisfied, saying, ‘I shall behold Your face in righteousness; I shall be satisfied when Your glory is seen by me’ (Ps. 17:15). For he who partakes of divine bread always hungers with desire; and he who thus hungers has a never-failing gift, as Wisdom promises, saying, ‘The Lord will not slay the righteous soul with famine’ (Prov. 10:3). He promises too in the Psalms, ‘I will abundantly bless her provision; I will satisfy her poor with bread’ (Ps. 132:15). We may also hear our Saviour saying, ‘Blessed are they who hunger and thirst after righteousness, for they shall be filled’ (Mt. 5:6). Well then do the saints and those who love the life which is in Christ raise themselves to a longing after this food.”

St. Athanasius

