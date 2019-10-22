John Cassian: “the virtues acquired in this life and the love which is their source”



“Just as the virtues acquired in this life and the love which is their source clothe their possessor after death in shining beauty, so do sins cloak the soul and stain it with foul colors which will cling to it. Beauty or ugliness of spirit come with the brand of virtue or of sin. Color comes upon the soul to make it shine and make it deserve to hear the prophetic words: ‘The king will fall in love with your beauty’ (Ps. 44:11); or else there is the color that makes it dark, foul, and misshapen and it speaks out to admit the nastiness of its shame: ‘My wounds stink and are festering, the result of my folly’ (Ps. 37:6)… “

St. John Cassian

Advertisements