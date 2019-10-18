A New Heavens And A New Earth

In the sixty-fifth chapter of the Book of the prophet Isaiah we can read, “For I am about to create new heavens and a new earth; the former things shall not be remembered or come to mind. But be glad and rejoice for ever in what I am creating; for I am about to create Jerusalem as a joy, and its people as a delight. I will rejoice in Jerusalem, and delight in my people; no more shall the sound of weeping be heard in it, or the cry of distress. The wolf and the lamb shall feed together, the lion shall eat straw like the ox; but the serpent—its food shall be dust! They shall not hurt or destroy on all my holy mountain, says the LORD. “

Change is a condition of life. This reading from the book of Isaiah speaks of the changes that must take place before God’s creation becomes as it was always meant to be. As Christians we believe that we were created for the new heaven and the new earth that will come at the end of time. Hence we can never be satisfied with what is here and now. We are like travelers moving through this life in which we are never meant to settle down. Our joys are only a faint taste of what is to come when Christ’s kingdom is finally fulfilled. Our suffering and grief now will be only fading memories when this new creation comes.

As we began to move into the fall, the changes that we see in nature, the changing of the leaves, migration of the birds, can be a reminder to us, drawing our thoughts to the new heaven and the new earth that God has promised us even while this one is passing away. So too, the changes that happen in our lives can help us to focus our attention toward God’s kingdom.

Saint Jerome, the Biblical scholar who lived in the late 4th and early 5th centuries, and translated the Bible into Latin, wrote, “While we have time, therefore, let us do good to all — especially, however, to those of the household of faith. The time for sowing, as we have said, is the present time, and in the life we lead. In this life we can sow what we will; but when this life is over, the time for works is at an end. Whence also, the Savior says, ’Work while it is yet day; the night will come when none shall be able to work.’”

Let us pray for the eyes of faith to see beyond now to the life that God intends for us to have in eternity.

Advertisements