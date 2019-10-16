Leo the Great: “to love God is nothing else than to love righteousness”



“The Lord says: ‘blessed are they who hunger and thirst after righteousness, for they shall be satisfied’ (Mt. 5:6). It is nothing bodily, nothing earthly, that this hunger, this thirst seeks for: but it desires to be satiated with the good food of righteousness, and wants to be admitted to all the deepest mysteries, and be filled with the Lord Himself. Happy the mind that craves this food and is eager for such drink: which it certainly would not seek if it had never tasted of its sweetness. But hearing the Prophet’s spirit saying to him: ‘taste and see that the Lord is sweet’ (Ps. 34:8); it has received some portion of sweetness from on high, and blazed out into love of the purest pleasure, so that spurning all things temporal, it is seized with the utmost eagerness for eating and drinking righteousness, and grasps the truth of that first commandment which says: ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your mind, and with all your strength’ (Lk. 10:27): since to love God is nothing else than to love righteousness.”

St. Leo the Great

