Chief Justice Earl Warren: “the knowledge our forefathers had of the Bible and their belief in it”

“I believe the entire Bill of Rights came into being because of the knowledge our forefathers had of the Bible and their belief in it: freedom of belief, of expression, of assembly, of petition, the dignity of the individual, the sanctity of the home, equal justice under law, and the reservation of powers to the people. . . . I like to believe we are living today in the spirit of the Christian religion. I like also to believe that as long as we do so, no great harm can come to our country.”

Chief Justice Earl Warren (1891-1974),“Breakfast in Washington,” Time Magazine, February 15, 1954.

Warren was appointed as Chief Justice of the U. S. Supreme Court by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

