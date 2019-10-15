Skip to content

Justice David Brewer: “We classify nations in various ways”

15 October 2019
“We classify nations in various ways: as, for instance, by their form of government. One is a kingdom, another an empire, and still another a republic. Also by race. Great Britain is an Anglo-Saxon nation, France a Gallio, Germany a Teutonic, Russia a Slav. And still again by religion. One is a Mohammedan nation, others are heathen, and still others are Christian nations. This republic is classified among the Christian nations of the world. It was so formally declared by the Supreme Court of the United States. In the case of Holy Trinity Church vs. United States, 143 U.S. 471, that Court, after mentioning various circumstances, added, “these and many other matters which might be noticed, add a volume of unofficial declarations to the mass of organic utterances that this is a Christian nation.”

Justice David Brewer (1837-1910), in his book titled “The United States: A Christian Nation” (Philadelphia: John C. Winston Company, 1905), p. 11.

 

 

 

 

 

