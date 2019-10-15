Cyril of Alexandria: “Then the only-begotten Word of God became man”



“‘The Spirit of God,’ says Isaiah, ‘will rest on Him’ (Isa. 11:12). For in the beginning it was given to the first-fruits of our race, that is, to Adam. But he became careless about observing the commandment given to him, neglected what he had been instructed to do and sank into sin, with the result that the Spirit found nowhere to rest among men. For ‘all have turned aside, together they have gone wrong; no one does good, not even one’ (Rom. 3:12). Then the only-begotten Word of God became man, even though He did not cease being God. Since He was not consumed by sin even though He became as we are, the Holy Spirit rested once again on human nature, first on Him as the second first-fruits of our race, that it might also rest on us and remain henceforth dwelling in believers. It is thus that the divine John says that he saw the Spirit descend from heaven and remain on Christ (cf. Jn. 1:32).”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

