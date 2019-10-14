Skip to content

Peter of Damascus: “The perfect man will certainly become the equal of the angels”

14 October 2019
“The perfect man will certainly become the equal of the angels, as the Lord affirms; but he will do so in the resurrection of the dead, and not in this present world. Even then the perfect will not be angels, but ‘equal to the angels’ (Lk. 20:36). This means that men cannot forsake their own nature, though like angels they can become changeless through grace and released from all necessity, free in everything they do, possessing ceaseless joy, love of God, and all that ‘the eye has not seen, and the ear has not heard’ (I Cor. 2:9).”

St. Peter of Damascus

 

 

 

 

 

 

Religious/Theological Reflections
