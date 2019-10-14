Justice Story: “Christianity necessary to the support of civil society”

“One of the beautiful boasts of our municipal jurisprudence is that Christianity is a part of the Common Law. . . . There never has been a period in which the Common Law did not recognize Christianity as lying at its foundations. . . . I verily believe Christianity necessary to the support of civil society.”

Justice Joseph Story, Life and Letters of Joseph Story, William W. Story, editor (Boston: Charles C. Little and James Brown, 1851), Vol. II, pp. 8, 92

Joseph Story (1779-1845) was appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States by President James Madison. Story is considered to be the founder of Harvard Law School and authored the three-volume classic Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States

