Justice David Brewer: “an historical, legal, and social truth”

13 October 2019
“I have said enough to show that Christianity came to this country with the first colonists; has been powerfully identified with its rapid development, colonial and national, and today exists as a mighty factor in the life of the republic. This is a Christian nation. . . . The calling of this republic a Christian nation is not a mere pretence, but a recognition of an historical, legal, and social truth.”

Justice David Brewer (1837-1910), in his book titled “The United States: A Christian Nation” (Philadelphia: John C. Winston Company, 1905) pp. 40, 46

 

 

 

