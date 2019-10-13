Cyril of Jerusalem: “Very great was the wound of man’s nature”



“Very great was the wound of man’s nature; ‘from the feet to the head there was no soundness in it;’ none could apply ‘mollifying ointment, neither oil, nor bandages’ (Isaiah 1:6). Then bewailing and wearying themselves, the Prophets said, ‘Who shall give salvation out of Zion” (Psalm 14:7)? And again, “Let Your hand be upon the man of Your right hand, and upon the Son of man Whom You made strong for Yourself: thus we will not leave You’ (Ps. 80:17-18). And another of the Prophets entreated saying, ‘Bow the heavens, O Lord, and come down’ (Pssalm 144:5). The wounds of man’s nature pass our healing. ‘They killed Your Prophets and tore down Your altars’ (I Kings. 19:10). The evil is irretrievable by us and needs God to retrieve it. The Lord heard the prayer of the Prophets. The Father disregarded not the perishing of our race; He sent forth His Son, the Lord from heaven, as healer.”

St. Cyril of Jerusalem

Advertisements