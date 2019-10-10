Gregory the Great: “to love adversity for the truth’s sake”



“Our Lord Who, transcending the knowledge and understanding even of supernal spirits, reigns in heaven for eternity, on earth fled from receiving a kingdom. For it is written, ‘When Jesus therefore perceived that they would come and take Him by force, to make Him a king, He departed again into the mountain Himself alone’ (Jn. 6:15). For who could so blamelessly have had principality over men as He Who would in fact have reigned over those whom He Himself had created? But, because He had come in the flesh to this end, that He might not only redeem us by His passion but also teach us by His conversation, offering Himself as an example to His followers, He would not be made king; but He went of His own accord to the gibbet of the cross. He fled from the offered glory of pre-eminence, but desired the pain of an ignominious death; that so His members might learn to fly from the favors of the world, to be afraid of no terrors, to love adversity for the truth’s sake.”

St. Gregory the Great

Advertisements