John Marshall: “It would be strange, indeed …”

5 October 2019
“With us, Christianity and religion are identified. It would be strange, indeed, if with such a people our institutions did not presuppose Christianity and did not often refer to it and exhibit relations with it.”

John Marshall, Founding Father and U. S. Supreme Court Chief Justice, The Papers of John Marshall, Charles Hobson, editor (Chapel Hill: University of North Carolina Press, 2006), Vol. XII, p. 278, to Rev. Jasper Adams, May 9, 1833.

 

 

 

 

