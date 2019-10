Lorenzo Scupoli: “Watch yourself with all diligence”



“Watch yourself with all diligence, lest the enemy steals near and robs you, depriving you of this great treasure, which is inner peace and stillness of soul. The enemy strives to destroy the peace of the soul, because he knows that when the soul is in turmoil it is more easily led to evil. But you must guard your peace.”

Lorenzo Scupoli

Advertisements