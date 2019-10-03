Edward Rutledge: “this great nation was founded not by religionists …”
3 October 2019
“I find that I agree fully with my good friend Patrick Henry when he said it cannot be emphasized too strongly or to often that this great nation was founded not by religionists, but by Christians, not on religions, but on The Gospel of Jesus Christ”
Edward Rutledge, youngest signer of the U.S. Declaration of Independence
Advertisements
2 Comments leave one →
Just take a step back for a moment. Christianity is the belief that a super being created the universe 6000 years ago, damned an entire species to disease and death because one woman bit a fruit, that he closely watches one species on one planet out of trillions upon trillions of worlds (I’m not exaggerating the size of the universe either) to make sure we all follow the strict guidelines on how he thinks homo sapiens should live, the entire world flooded killing everything but one family and two of every species of animal on Earth who lived on the same boat for 40 days, and a virgin gave birth to a guy with super powers who then died and came back to life. That is what the Bible says.
Though most other religions aren’t much more logical it is ludicrous to say one’s form of insanity is better than another.
The name Spazzy really sums it up.