Peter of Damascus: “We lack a similar persistence”

2 October 2019
“… the Lord often said to His disciples, ‘Watch and pray; for you do not know at what hour your Lord is coming’ (Mt. 24:42)? For the demons? are immaterial and sleepless, concerned only to fight against us and to destroy our souls through word, act and thought. We lack a similar persistence, and concern ourselves now with our comfort and with ephemeral opinion, now with worldly matters, now with a thousand and one other things. We are not in the least interested in examining our life, so that our intellect may develop the habit of so doing and may give attention to itself unremittingly.”

St. Peter of Damascus

 

 

 

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
