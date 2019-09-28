Skip to content

Ignatius: “If there is an expectation of grace within you”

28 September 2019
“If there is an expectation of grace within you – beware, you are in a dangerous state!” … “Prelest exists already in self-conceit, in considering oneself worthy, in the very expectation of grace.”

Saint Ignatius (Brianchaninov)

 

He seems to be warning that presumptive expectation of forthcoming grace and receiving Divine gifts, “expectation of grace”, is a clear manifestation of spiritual delusion and pride.

 

 

 

