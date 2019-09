Gregory Palamas: “unless the Father draws him”



“If… we choose death rather than true life, God does not take away the power that He gave us. And not only does He not take it away, but He reminds us of it again and again. From the dawn till the dusk of life? For, indeed, no one can come to Christ, as He Himself said in the Gospels, unless the Father draws him (cf. John. 6:44).”

St. Gregory Palamas

