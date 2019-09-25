Justice William O. Douglas: “Since when have we Americans been expected to bow submissively to authority “

Skip to content

25 September 2019
“Since when have we Americans been expected to bow submissively to authority and speak with awe and reverence to those who represent us? The constitutional theory is that we the people are the sovereigns, the state and federal officials only our agents. We who have the final word can speak softly or angrily. We can seek to challenge and annoy, as we need not stay docile and quiet.”

Justice William O. Douglas, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States,

dissenting opinion, Colten v. Kentucky, 407 U.S. 104 (1972)

 

 

 

 

