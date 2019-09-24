Russell Moore: “China is imposing a reign of terror on religious minorities”

“China is imposing a reign of terror on religious minorities — Christian, Tibetan Buddhist, Uighur Muslim, Falun Gong and others,” … “The state is using everything from concentration camps to facial-recognition technology to ensure that the only worship and belief allowed is that which submits to Chinese Communist orthodoxy.”

Russell Moore, Wall Street Journal 22 September 2019

Russell Moore is president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, the public-policy arm of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Read the whole article here.

