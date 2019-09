Antony the Abbot: “Men will surrender to the spirit of the age”

“Men will surrender to the spirit of the age. They will say that if they had lived in our day, faith would be simple and easy. But in their day, they will say, things are complex; the Church must be brought up to date and made meaningful to the day’s problems. When the Church and the world are one, then those days are at hand.”

St. Antony the Abbot, Fourth Century

