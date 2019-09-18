John of Kronstadt: “love in every man the image of God, not regarding his sins”



“Besides loving each other, we must bear with each other and pardon ? ‘forgive them that trespass against us’ ? in order that our heavenly Father may ‘forgive us our trespasses’ (Mt. 6:14). Thus, with all your soul honor and love in every man the image of God, not regarding his sins, for God alone is Holy and without sin; and see how He loves us, how much He has created and still creates for us, punishing us mercifully and forgiving us bounteously and graciously. Honor the man also, in spite of his sins, for he can always amend.”

St. John of Kronstadt

