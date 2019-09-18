Blessed Theophylact: “the mark of a great soul”



“… the mark of a great soul is to endure all things and to serve everyone. The example of this is near at hand: for the Son of Man Himself did not come to be served but to serve, and, what is even greater, He came to give His life as a ransom for many. For what could be greater and more marvelous than a man who not only serves, but who even dies for the sake of the one he serves? Yet the Lord’s serving and His humble lowering of Himself to be with us has become the exaltation and the glory of Him and all creation. For before He became man, He was known only to the angels, but after His incarnation and crucifixion, His glory is even greater and He reigns over all the earth.”

Blessed Theophylact

