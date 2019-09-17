Skip to content

John of Kronstadt: “storms in our Christian souls”

17 September 2019
tags:

“… how many of us become irritated and lose their temper when they are deprived, not of their last coin, but only of some small part of by no means their last property! How much agitation, anger, bile, bitter reproaches, murmuring, sometimes even curses! Righteous God! Can this dross called money, or this food and drink produce such storms in our Christian souls, in us who know the words of our sweetest Savior? ‘Take no thought for your life, what you shall eat or what you shall drink; nor yet for your body what you shall put on. Behold the birds of the air, they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. But seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you’ (Mt. 6:25, 26, 33). Or: ‘A man’s life does not consist in the abundance of the things which he possesses’ (Luke 12:15).”

St. John of Kronstadt

 

 

 

