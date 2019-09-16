Skip to content

Maximos the Confessor: “Fight the good fight until you reach the end”

16 September 2019
Maximos the Confessor.jpg

 

 
“Fight the good fight until you reach the end, clinging fast to those qualities that will assure your passage to love’s goal. I mean: love of humankind, brotherly and sisterly love, hospitality, love of the poor, compassion, mercy, humility, meekness, gentleness, patience, freedom from anger, long-suffering, perseverance, kindness, forbearance, goodwill and peace towards all. Out of these and through these the grace of love is fashioned, which leads one to God who deifies the human being that He Himself fashioned. Through Isaiah the Lord has told us: ‘I am the Lord your God, Who leads you in the way of righteousness, in which you should go, and you have heard My commandments.’ Therefore, ‘your peace has become like a river and your righteousness like the waves of the sea’ (Isaiah 48:17-18).”

St. Maximos the Confessor

 

 

 

