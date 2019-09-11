No, we haven’t forgotten.

Today is the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, and the Pentagon in Washington D.C. We have not forgotten the events, nor those who lost their lives or the lives of loved ones. Our prayers are with them.

We haven’t forgotten. How could we possibly forget? The Orwellian reaction by President Bush and others in the federal government to (whoever was actually responsible) led to the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, the massive expansion of government intelligence gathering agencies, the passage of the USA Patriot Act, the passage of the Military Commissions Act, the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, military actions in other distant lands, the exponential escalation of the global and endless “war on terror”, use of torture against enemy combatants, the rise of burgeoning national security/police State within the United States, and the countless civil liberty infringements including ubiquitous domestic surveillance and indefinite detention.

All of our lives were changed drastically, and negatively, in the years after that event. So, no, we haven’t forgotten.

