Skip to content

Dorotheos of Gaza: “conscience the adversary”

10 September 2019
tags: ,

Dorotheos of Gaza.jpg

 

 
“The prophet bewails Ephraim and says, ‘Ephraim prevails against his adversary and treads down judgment’ (Hosea 10:11). The adversary here is ‘conscience.’ Here the Gospel says, ‘Come to an agreement with your adversary while you are on the way with him, lest he deliver you to the judge and the judge to the warders and they put you in chains. Truly, I say to you, you shall not leave the place until you have paid the last farthing’ (Matthew 5:25-26). Why does he call conscience the adversary? It is called the adversary because it always opposes our evil desires and tells what we ought to do and we do not, or what we ought not to do and we do; and it accuses us, and so conscience is called our adversary, and our Lord admonishes, ‘Come to an agreement with your adversary while you are on the way;’ for the ‘way’ as St. Basil says, is this world.”

St. Dorotheos of Gaza

 

 

 

 

Advertisements
from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: