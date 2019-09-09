Mark the Ascetic: “Take up the weapons of righteousness”



“Take up the weapons of righteousness: mindfulness of God, for this is the cause of all blessings; the light of spiritual knowledge, through which the soul awakens from its slumber and drives out of itself the darkness of ignorance; and true ardor, which makes the soul eager for salvation. Through mindfulness of God, you will always reflect on ‘what is true, modest, just, pure, lovely, of good report, whatever is holy and deserving of praise’ (Phil. 4:8); and in this way you will banish from yourself the pernicious evil of forgetfulness. Through the light of spiritual knowledge you will expel the destructive darkness of ignorance; and through your true ardor for all that is good you will drive out the godless laziness that enables evil to root itself in the soul.”

St. Mark the Ascetic

