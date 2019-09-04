Irenaeus: “Who is able to invest the mortal with immortality”



” ‘Our conversation is in heaven, from whence also we look for the Savior, the Lord Jesus, Who shall transfigure the body of our humiliation conformable to the body of His glory, even as He is able according to the working of His own power’ (Phil. 3:29). What, then, is this ‘body of humiliation’ which the Lord shall transfigure, so as to be conformed to ‘the body of His glory?’ Plainly it is this body composed of flesh, which is indeed humbled when it falls into the earth. Now its transformation takes place thus, that while it is mortal and corruptible, it becomes immortal and incorruptible, not after its own proper substance, but after the mighty working of the Lord, Who is able to invest the mortal with immortality, and the corruptible with incorruption.”

St. Irenaeus of Lyon

Advertisements