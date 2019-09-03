Lorenzo Scupoli: “we have no one to rely on except God”



“We should feel with our whole heart that we have no one to rely on except God, and that from Him, and Him alone can we expect every kind of good, every manner of help, and victory. Since we are nothing, we can expect nothing of ourselves, except stumblings and falls, which make us relinquish all hope of ourselves. On the other hand, we are certain always to be granted victory by God, if we arm our heart with a living trust in Him and an unshakable certainty that we will receive His help.”

Lorenzo Scupoli

