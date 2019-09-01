Skip to content

Symeon the New Theologian: “a useful vessel, into which the grace of God is poured”

1 September 2019
“Now, O man, imagine some precious vessel made out of all God’s commandments, such as faith, the fear of God, humility, silence from idle speech, obedience unto death, the elimination of every inward will and movement of the heart, unremitting penitence and compunction, constant prayer, custody of the eyes, detachment from one’s neighbor, and equal charity toward all, of absence of avarice, chastity, hope in God and perfect love toward Him, and of all other virtues that are their consequences. Each of these is as it were a leaf by itself, whether of gold, silver, bronze, or precious stone, and the rest in their order of other materials, all united into one and joined and fitted together by the Spirit. As has been said, they form the man into a useful vessel, into which the grace of God is poured like new wine (cf. Mt. 9:17).”

St. Symeon the New Theologian

