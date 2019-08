Basil the Great: “Human life is but of brief duration”

“Human life is but of brief duration. ‘All flesh is grass, and all the goodliness thereof is as the flower of the field. The grass withers, the flower fades; but the word of our God shall stand forever’ (Isa. 40:6, 8). Let us hold fast to the commandment that abides, and despise the unreality that passes away.”

St. Basil the Great

