Kierkegaard: “Christianity is not a doctrine”



“The object of faith, understood Christianly, is not a doctrine, for then the relation is merely intellectual. Neither is the object of faith a teacher who has a doctrine, for when a teacher has a doctrine, then the doctrine is more important than the teacher. The object of faith is the actuality and authority of the teacher; that the teacher actually is… Faith’s posture is not in relation to a teaching, whether it is true or not, but is the answer to the question about a fact: Do you accept the fact that He, the Teacher, actually exists? Please note that the answer to this is a matter of infinite concern. Of course, if the object of faith is only a human being, then the whole thing is a sham. But this is not the case for Christians. The object of Christian faith is God’s historical existence, that is, that God at a certain point in time existed as an individual human being… Christianity is not a doctrine but a fact: God came into existence through a particular human being at a particular point in history.”

Soren Kierkegaard

