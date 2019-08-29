How did you make your last decision?

How did you make your last decision? Carl Jung, the Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst who founded analytical psychology, claimed that we all receive and processes information in four ways: thinking, feeling, knowing and sensing. He said that each of us favors one of the modes above the others but we all use all four. In their decision making, Thinkers rely more on the available facts and figures from which they make a choice. Feelers give greater weight to their emotions, in a sense of feeling their way to a decision. Knowers are more intuitive ones: they may not actually know how they made the decision, but they are none the less certain it’s right. And sensors will depend most on their senses to inform their decision.

How often do we base our decisions on our own understanding and completely ignore God? How often does that decision end up being wrong? What may seem like a good idea at the time may not turn out as we expected it to.

Why, when we know that if we trust, God will lead us, do we continue to put trust in ourselves and not God? Paul in his epistle to the Romans, chapter ten, tells us that, “No one who has faith will be put to shame.” The concept is simple, if we trust God, He will help us. Yet still, all too often, we turn our backs.

I cannot speak for everyone but I suspect a bit of the problem lays in the fact that we have a difficult time with trust. Everyone has had the experience of putting their trust in someone and being let down. Haven’t you? Every night on the news you can watch stories on the news about how someone who was in a leadership position has been less than honest in their dealings. At the commercial break you can see advertisements that promise us things that you know the product will never deliver. How often has a member of a group we are a part of said, “just trust me, I’ll get it done,” but then let us down?

We don’t really know where to place our trust, so we trust in our own abilities and forget about God. However by doing so we are in fact turning our backs on God and ignoring him. Part of this lack of trust may be that when we find things to be difficult we tend not to see how God is working through them .

In the third chapter of the Book of Proverbs, we read: “At every step you take keep him in mind, and he will direct your path.” He will direct your path, it doesn’t say he will make your path easy, keeping you from trouble. But he will lead you and he will always be with you. God is omniscient, all knowing, He understands your life better than you do yourself and because of that he also knows what is best for you. If we put our trust in him he will make things right. This does not mean that our lives will be free from trouble, but it does mean we have the comfort of knowing that there is something bigger and better that will help us if we are willing to trust him.

I would like to challenge you to think about where you place your trust. Is it in God, or in your own understanding? When you continue with your day and the regular stresses think about God and take comfort in knowing that trusting in him will lead you down the right path.

