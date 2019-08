Gregory the Great: “why do the words of men on earth agitate you”



“… why do the words of men on earth agitate you, who have fixed your heart on heaven?? Paul, a leader of good men, says, ‘Let every man prove his own work, and so shall he have glory in himself, and not in another’ (Gal. 6:4). For, if we are rejoiced by praises and broken down by detractions, we have set our glory not in ourselves, but in the mouth of others.”

St. Gregory the Great

