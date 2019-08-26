Hesychios the Priest: “it is the Lord Who has given you these things”



“If every virtue comes into being through soul and body, and soul and body are the creation of God, how shall we not be utterly mad if we boast of accidental adornments of soul or body, and puff ourselves up, supported by our vanity as by a flimsy staff? It was with reference to this that the Apostle said: ‘For what do you have which you did not receive’ (I Cor. 4:7)? Did you create yourself? And if you received from God both soul and body, from which and in which and through which every virtue comes into being, ‘why do you boast as if you did not receive’ (I Cor. 4:7)? For it is the Lord Who has given you these things.”

St. Hesychios the Priest

