Ephraim the Syrian: “Glory to Him Who could never be measured by us!”



“Glory to Him Who could never be measured by us! Our heart is too small for Him; yea our mind is too feeble. He makes foolish our littleness by the riches of His Wisdom. Glory to Him, Who lowered Himself, and asked (Lk. 2:46); that He might hear and learn that which He knew; that He might by His questions reveal the treasure of His helpful graces!”

St. Ephraim the Syrian

Advertisements